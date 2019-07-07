Chinese state councilor to visit Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Poland, Slovakia and Hungary from July 7 to 13, at the invitation of Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz, Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak, and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto respectively.
He will also co-host the second plenary session of China-Poland Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee with Czaputowicz and the second China-Hungary "Belt and Road
" working group meeting with Szijjarto during the visit, foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said Saturday in Beijing.