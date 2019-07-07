Jordan, Palestine say no economic offer can replace two-state solution

RELATED ARTICLES: Palestine slams US decision to close consulate in Jerusalem

Jordan and Palestine said on Saturday that no economic offer or idea can replace the two-state solution.The remarks were made by Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Saeb Erekat, secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization, during their meeting in Amman.They highlighted the two-state solution as the only solution to the Palestinian issue which entails the creation of an independent Palestinian state at the 1967 border with East Jerusalem as its capital.The issue of the Palestinian refugees must be addressed through UN resolutions and the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, they said.The two sides also condemned Israel's continued construction of "illegal" settlements on occupied Palestinian territories.