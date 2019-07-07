RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Horoscope

Horoscope

Your instincts will lead you in the right direction. Do not slow down or look back. You must keep sprinting forward if you want to achieve your dreams. A short trip away from home is in your future. Your lucky numbers: 2, 4, 7, 11, 19.This will not be a good time to lend or borrow money. Take time to review your budget and make sure that you have not accidentally spent more than you should. Rein in unnecessary spending if you have to in order to get things back on track. ✭✭✭Some new ideas will shake up the way you look at the world. Your open-minded nature will be the key to encountering something much more important than anything you've experienced before. ✭✭✭Make the most of your evening today by heading out and having some fun. Taking some time out to try out an activity you are curious about will lead to new opportunities. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭This is not a good time to be making any impulse purchases. In fact it's time for you to start pinching every penny. You will be surprised at how much money you can save if you do so. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Stand fast when it comes to doing what you think is right. Do not allow anyone to undermine everything you have worked so hard to build. The stars will shine down on you today when it comes to affairs of the heart. ✭✭✭Keep an eye out for opportunity and you are sure to find it. Everything is pointing to success and satisfaction in your life right now, making this the perfect time to start something new. ✭✭✭✭Invest in yourself by spending time and money on furthering your education. The more you know, the more competitive you will be in your chosen field. You may run into some trouble on the romantic front today. ✭✭✭You will not be doing yourself any favors by allowing yourself to be drawn back into a relationship you know is no good for you. You should temporarily curb your expenditures as your financial luck is on the decline. ✭✭Your efforts will pay off greatly if you focus your energy today on getting ahead. You can show how valuable you are at the workplace by sharing your vision and plans with your coworkers. ✭✭✭Today will be the perfect time to start a project that is new, bold and maybe even a little crazy. Recruit friends or like-minded individuals if you can, as it will be easier to accomplish things in a group dynamic. ✭✭✭Listen to the advice of your friends if you find yourself running into trouble today, as they will be able to provide you with the information you need. A financial investment will provide good returns. ✭✭✭There will be no room for feelings when it comes to tackling problems today. Try to be as logical and objective as you can. You are in a position to grab the reins of leadership. ✭✭✭