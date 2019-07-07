Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/7/7 14:53:40

Puzzle



 ACROSS



  1 Ferret relative

  5 Boom supporter

  9 Stock holder's aid?

 14 Cookie shaped like its first or last letter

 15 Not fooled by

 16 Some breakfast places

 17 "Dragnet" sergeant

 19 A gift of the Magi

 20 Low-budget film

 21 Vie

 23 Vietnamese holiday

 24 Title girl of a Rolling Stones hit

 28 Give a scent to

 30 Interject

 31 Abbr. on a toothpaste tube

 32 Employing

 34 Shopping cart unit

 35 TV daughter of Morticia and Gomez

 41 People you might unfollow

 42 Saoirse of "Lady Bird"

 43 Loop in secretly

 44 Knowledge shortcoming

 47 Readies, as a red carpet

 51 19th-century baseball player who became an evangelist

 54 Yogurt mix-in

 55 Bullish?

 56 Spitting Andean animal

 58 About

 59 Does some scheduling ... or, when parsed differently, a hint to this puzzle's theme

 62 Nonreactive

 63 People surnamed Gore include Lesley, Tipper, ___

 64 Greek appetizer

 65 Come to terms

 66 Socially awkward type

 67 Born's partner

DOWN

  1 Mint-garnished cocktail

  2 Removed wrinkles

  3 Must

  4 Annan in Ghanaian history

  5 "Who, me?"

  6 This ___ that

  7 London who co-hosted "What Not to Wear"

  8 Prius maker

  9 Walked unevenly

 10 "Now I remember"

 11 Spreadsheet command

 12 Terse order from a cop

 13 ___Kosh B'gosh

 18 Come up again

 22 It's slung during campaign season

 25 Israeli submachine guns

 26 Road curve

 27 Orange or purple vegetables

 29 Does a 10K, say

 33 Needle-nosed fish (RAG anagram)

 34 Social Security fig., e.g.

 35 5'7" NBA great Spud

 36 "Ooh, fun!"

 37 Bridge player, at times

 38 "___ be surprised"

 39 Actress Kendrick

 40 Sabara and Hannah of Hollywood

 44 Do the hula, say

 45 "___ was saying ..."

 46 Played with words

 48 Demolition cleanup vehicle

 49 Class for the expecting

 50 Didn't go

 52 "Filthy" money

 53 "Cool beans!"

 57 Ewe's baby

 58 Operative's org.

 60 Damage

 61 Antler wrestler

Solution



 

