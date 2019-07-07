Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Ferret relative
5 Boom supporter
9 Stock holder's aid?
14 Cookie shaped like its first or last letter
15 Not fooled by
16 Some breakfast places
17 "Dragnet" sergeant
19 A gift of the Magi
20 Low-budget film
21 Vie
23 Vietnamese holiday
24 Title girl of a Rolling Stones hit
28 Give a scent to
30 Interject
31 Abbr. on a toothpaste tube
32 Employing
34 Shopping cart unit
35 TV daughter of Morticia and Gomez
41 People you might unfollow
42 Saoirse of "Lady Bird"
43 Loop in secretly
44 Knowledge shortcoming
47 Readies, as a red carpet
51 19th-century baseball player who became an evangelist
54 Yogurt mix-in
55 Bullish?
56 Spitting Andean animal
58 About
59 Does some scheduling ... or, when parsed differently, a hint to this puzzle's theme
62 Nonreactive
63 People surnamed Gore include Lesley, Tipper, ___
64 Greek appetizer
65 Come to terms
66 Socially awkward type
Born's partner
1 Mint-garnished cocktail
2 Removed wrinkles
3 Must
4 Annan in Ghanaian history
5 "Who, me?"
6 This ___ that
7 London who co-hosted "What Not to Wear"
8 Prius maker
9 Walked unevenly
10 "Now I remember"
11 Spreadsheet command
12 Terse order from a cop
13 ___Kosh B'gosh
18 Come up again
22 It's slung during campaign season
25 Israeli submachine guns
26 Road curve
27 Orange or purple vegetables
29 Does a 10K, say
33 Needle-nosed fish (RAG anagram)
34 Social Security fig., e.g.
35 5'7" NBA great Spud
36 "Ooh, fun!"
37 Bridge player, at times
38 "___ be surprised"
39 Actress Kendrick
40 Sabara and Hannah of Hollywood
44 Do the hula, say
45 "___ was saying ..."
46 Played with words
48 Demolition cleanup vehicle
49 Class for the expecting
50 Didn't go
52 "Filthy" money
53 "Cool beans!"
57 Ewe's baby
58 Operative's org.
60 Damage
61 Antler wrestler
Solution