Puzzle

1 Ferret relative5 Boom supporter9 Stock holder's aid?14 Cookie shaped like its first or last letter15 Not fooled by16 Some breakfast places17 "Dragnet" sergeant19 A gift of the Magi20 Low-budget film21 Vie23 Vietnamese holiday24 Title girl of a Rolling Stones hit28 Give a scent to30 Interject31 Abbr. on a toothpaste tube32 Employing34 Shopping cart unit35 TV daughter of Morticia and Gomez41 People you might unfollow42 Saoirse of "Lady Bird"43 Loop in secretly44 Knowledge shortcoming47 Readies, as a red carpet51 19th-century baseball player who became an evangelist54 Yogurt mix-in55 Bullish?56 Spitting Andean animal58 About59 Does some scheduling ... or, when parsed differently, a hint to this puzzle's theme62 Nonreactive63 People surnamed Gore include Lesley, Tipper, ___64 Greek appetizer65 Come to terms66 Socially awkward type67 Born's partner1 Mint-garnished cocktail2 Removed wrinkles3 Must4 Annan in Ghanaian history5 "Who, me?"6 This ___ that7 London who co-hosted "What Not to Wear"8 Prius maker9 Walked unevenly10 "Now I remember"11 Spreadsheet command12 Terse order from a cop13 ___Kosh B'gosh18 Come up again22 It's slung during campaign season25 Israeli submachine guns26 Road curve27 Orange or purple vegetables29 Does a 10K, say33 Needle-nosed fish (RAG anagram)34 Social Security fig., e.g.35 5'7" NBA great Spud36 "Ooh, fun!"37 Bridge player, at times38 "___ be surprised"39 Actress Kendrick40 Sabara and Hannah of Hollywood44 Do the hula, say45 "___ was saying ..."46 Played with words48 Demolition cleanup vehicle49 Class for the expecting50 Didn't go52 "Filthy" money53 "Cool beans!"57 Ewe's baby58 Operative's org.60 Damage61 Antler wrestler

Solution