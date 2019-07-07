Thai people attend parade of Phi Ta Khon & Bun Luang Festival

A tourist takes a selfie with an actor attending the parade of Phi Ta Khon & Bun Luang Festival in Loei Province, Thailand, July 6, 2019. Phi Ta Khon, sometimes known as Ghost Festival, is the most common name for a group of festivals held in Dan Sai, Loei province. The events take place over three days some time between June and July. (Photo: Xinhua)

Ghost masks are seen at the parade of Phi Ta Khon & Bun Luang Festival in Loei Province, Thailand, July 6, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

People attend the parade of Phi Ta Khon & Bun Luang Festival in Loei Province, Thailand, July 6, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

People attend the parade of Phi Ta Khon & Bun Luang Festival in Loei Province, Thailand, July 6, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists take selfies with actors attending the parade of Phi Ta Khon & Bun Luang Festival in Loei Province, Thailand, July 6, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

A boy poses for photos with a ghost model during the parade of Phi Ta Khon & Bun Luang Festival in Loei Province, Thailand, July 6, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

People attend the parade of Phi Ta Khon & Bun Luang Festival in Loei Province, Thailand, July 6, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

People attend the parade of Phi Ta Khon & Bun Luang Festival in Loei Province, Thailand, July 6, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)