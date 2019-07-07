Learning Chinese

Chat attack
female military application
女兵应征
A: The female military applications have started.
女兵应征报名开始啦。
(nǚbīnɡ yìnɡzhēnɡ bàomínɡ kāishǐ la.)
B: I saw that on the news. You want to join?
我看新闻报道了。你难道想去？
(wǒ kàn xīnwén bàodào le. nǐ nándào xiǎnɡ qù?)
A: I can't of course, I'm too old.
我这当然不行啊,我年龄太大了。
(wǒ zhè dānɡrán bùxínɡ a, wǒ niánlínɡ tài dà le.)
B: There is an age limit? I didn't know about that.
这有年龄限制？我都不知道。
(zhè yǒu niánlínɡ xiànzhì? wǒ dōu bùzhīdào.)
A: Yup. Age 17 to 22. I recall that they require you be a high school student about to graduate, a college student, or a college student about to graduate.
对呀。17到22周岁吧。我记得好像要求是高中应届毕业生,或者在校的大学生和应届大学毕业生。
(duìya. shíqī dào èrshíèr zhōusuì ba. wǒ jìdé hǎoxiànɡ yāoqiú shì ɡāozhōnɡ yìnɡjiè bìyèshēnɡ, huòzhě zàixiào de dàxuéshēnɡ hé yìnɡjiè dàxué bìyèshēnɡ.)
B: Looks like you'll never fulfill your female military dreams.
那看来可能你无法实现你的女兵梦了。
(nà kànlái kěnénɡ nǐ wúfǎ shíxiàn nǐ de nǚbīnɡ mènɡ le.)
Illustration: Xia Qing/GT