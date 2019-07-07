Learning Chinese

Chat attack

female military application

女兵应征

A: The female military applications have started. 

女兵应征报名开始啦。

(nǚbīnɡ yìnɡzhēnɡ bàomínɡ kāishǐ la.)

B: I saw that on the news. You want to join?

我看新闻报道了。你难道想去？

(wǒ kàn xīnwén bàodào le. nǐ nándào xiǎnɡ qù?)

A: I can't of course, I'm too old.        

我这当然不行啊,我年龄太大了。

(wǒ zhè dānɡrán bùxínɡ a, wǒ niánlínɡ tài dà le.)

B: There is an age limit? I didn't know about that.

这有年龄限制？我都不知道。

(zhè yǒu niánlínɡ xiànzhì? wǒ dōu bùzhīdào.)

A: Yup. Age 17 to 22. I recall that they require you be a high school student about to graduate, a college student, or a college student about to graduate. 

对呀。17到22周岁吧。我记得好像要求是高中应届毕业生,或者在校的大学生和应届大学毕业生。

(duìya. shíqī dào èrshíèr zhōusuì ba. wǒ jìdé hǎoxiànɡ yāoqiú shì ɡāozhōnɡ yìnɡjiè bìyèshēnɡ, huòzhě zàixiào de dàxuéshēnɡ hé yìnɡjiè dàxué bìyèshēnɡ.)

B: Looks like you'll never fulfill your female military dreams.  

那看来可能你无法实现你的女兵梦了。

(nà kànlái kěnénɡ nǐ wúfǎ shíxiàn nǐ de nǚbīnɡ mènɡ le.)

