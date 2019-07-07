Learning Chinese

female military application女兵应征A: The female military applications have started.女兵应征报名开始啦。(nǚbīnɡ yìnɡzhēnɡ bàomínɡ kāishǐ la.)B: I saw that on the news. You want to join?我看新闻报道了。你难道想去？(wǒ kàn xīnwén bàodào le. nǐ nándào xiǎnɡ qù?)A: I can't of course, I'm too old.我这当然不行啊,我年龄太大了。(wǒ zhè dānɡrán bùxínɡ a, wǒ niánlínɡ tài dà le.)B: There is an age limit? I didn't know about that.这有年龄限制？我都不知道。(zhè yǒu niánlínɡ xiànzhì? wǒ dōu bùzhīdào.)A: Yup. Age 17 to 22. I recall that they require you be a high school student about to graduate, a college student, or a college student about to graduate.对呀。17到22周岁吧。我记得好像要求是高中应届毕业生,或者在校的大学生和应届大学毕业生。(duìya. shíqī dào èrshíèr zhōusuì ba. wǒ jìdé hǎoxiànɡ yāoqiú shì ɡāozhōnɡ yìnɡjiè bìyèshēnɡ, huòzhě zàixiào de dàxuéshēnɡ hé yìnɡjiè dàxué bìyèshēnɡ.)B: Looks like you'll never fulfill your female military dreams.那看来可能你无法实现你的女兵梦了。(nà kànlái kěnénɡ nǐ wúfǎ shíxiàn nǐ de nǚbīnɡ mènɡ le.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT