Farmers use a potato sorting machine in Xilianggezhuang Village of Hugezhuang Township, Luannan County, north China's Hebei Province, July 6, 2019. A "plant-to-order" business mode is being followed by local potato farmers, who sell their product according to the needs of customers in markets such as Beijing and Tianjin. (Photo: Xinhua)

