Potato farmers follow "plant-to-order" business mode in China's Hebei

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/7 15:24:48

Farmers load and transport potatoes in Xilianggezhuang Village of Hugezhuang Township, Luannan County, north China's Hebei Province, July 6, 2019. A "plant-to-order" business mode is being followed by local potato farmers, who sell their product according to the needs of customers in markets such as Beijing and Tianjin. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

 

 

Farmers use a potato sorting machine in Xilianggezhuang Village of Hugezhuang Township, Luannan County, north China's Hebei Province, July 6, 2019. A "plant-to-order" business mode is being followed by local potato farmers, who sell their product according to the needs of customers in markets such as Beijing and Tianjin. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Farmers load and transport potatoes in Xilianggezhuang Village of Hugezhuang Township, Luannan County, north China's Hebei Province, July 6, 2019. A "plant-to-order" business mode is being followed by local potato farmers, who sell their product according to the needs of customers in markets such as Beijing and Tianjin. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

In this aerial photo taken on July 6, 2019, farmers harvest potatoes in Xilianggezhuang Village of Hugezhuang Township, Luannan County, north China's Hebei Province. A "plant-to-order" business mode is being followed by local potato farmers, who sell their product according to the needs of customers in markets such as Beijing and Tianjin. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

