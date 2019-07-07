Aerial photos of Chiyou Jiuli Town scenic spot in SW China's Chongqing

Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2019 shows the Chiyou Jiuli Town scenic spot in Pengshui County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The Chiyou Jiuli Town focuses on displaying history and culture of the Miao ethnic group. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2019 shows the Chiyou Jiuli Town scenic spot in Pengshui County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The Chiyou Jiuli Town focuses on displaying history and culture of the Miao ethnic group. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2019 shows the Chiyou Jiuli Town scenic spot in Pengshui County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The Chiyou Jiuli Town focuses on displaying history and culture of the Miao ethnic group. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2019 shows the Chiyou Jiuli Town scenic spot in Pengshui County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The Chiyou Jiuli Town focuses on displaying history and culture of the Miao ethnic group. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2019 shows the Chiyou Jiuli Town scenic spot in Pengshui County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The Chiyou Jiuli Town focuses on displaying history and culture of the Miao ethnic group. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2019 shows the Chiyou Jiuli Town scenic spot in Pengshui County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The Chiyou Jiuli Town focuses on displaying history and culture of the Miao ethnic group. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2019 shows the Chiyou Jiuli Town scenic spot in Pengshui County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The Chiyou Jiuli Town focuses on displaying history and culture of the Miao ethnic group. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2019 shows the Chiyou Jiuli Town scenic spot in Pengshui County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The Chiyou Jiuli Town focuses on displaying history and culture of the Miao ethnic group.(Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2019 shows the Chiyou Jiuli Town scenic spot in Pengshui County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The Chiyou Jiuli Town focuses on displaying history and culture of the Miao ethnic group. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2019 shows the Chiyou Jiuli Town scenic spot in Pengshui County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The Chiyou Jiuli Town focuses on displaying history and culture of the Miao ethnic group.(Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2019 shows the Chiyou Jiuli Town scenic spot in Pengshui County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The Chiyou Jiuli Town focuses on displaying history and culture of the Miao ethnic group.(Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2019 shows the Chiyou Jiuli Town scenic spot in Pengshui County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The Chiyou Jiuli Town focuses on displaying history and culture of the Miao ethnic group. (Photo: Xinhua)