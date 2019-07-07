Iran says US can attend new round of nuke negotiations: official

RELATED ARTICLES: Iran says increasing purity of enriched uranium

A senior Iranian official announced on Sunday that the United States can attend the new round of nuclear talks that the Islamic republic and the remaining parties to the Iranian 2015 nuclear deal plan to start in future."There is no obstacle for the presence of United States in the talks between Iran and P4+1 (namely, Britain, China, France, Russian and Germany)," Abbas Araqchi, the deputy foreign minister said in a live TV broadcast.However, it does not mean that Washington is part of the negotiations between Iran and the remaining parties to the nuclear deal, Araqchi said, adding that "in our eyes, P5+1 no longer exists, and the United States has already exited the Iranian nuclear deal, known internationally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)."