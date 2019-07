Nigeria and Benin on Sunday signed the agreement establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), leaving Eritrea as the only member of the African Union that has not signed onto the historic accord.The two countries signed the agreement on the sidelines of 12th Extraordinary Summit of the AU Heads of State and Government here in Niamey, capital of Niger.Nigeria and Benin became the 53rd and 54th signatories of the AfCFTA agreement.The AU has 55 members.