Crane driver reaches settlement after urine hits ground worker’s mouth

A crane driver in Central China was so desperate to go to the toilet that he urinated in his cockpit, but never expected to find himself in trouble when his discharge entered a worker's mouth on the ground.The two sides later reached a mediation agreement, a copy of which recently circulated online, saying, "The driver surnamed Wan on Thursday urinated in the crane…Because of the wind, the urine traveled onto another worker surnamed Zhang on the site. The urine then floated into Zhang's mouth when she looked up…"The local police in Wuhan, Hubei Province, confirmed the case and said the two sides had reached a settlement, Pear Video reported Sunday.The employee of the mechanical engineering company where Wan worked said, "Wan was working at height with no toilet in the crane, so it was truly inconvenient for him to pee." He noted workers in the crane normally urinated in chamber pots.The company tried to negotiate with Zhang, who had demanded 5,000 yuan ($725) in compensation, claiming she was insulted and felt so disgusted that she could barely eat.Challenged by the accusations, the company sought help from the police. Finally, the company paid Zhang 3,500 yuan and reprimanded Wan.Pear Video