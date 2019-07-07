Medical graduate comes out on top in 12-year fighting with Parkinson’s disease

Qiu Huaide undergoes rehabilitation training to fight with his Parkinson's disease. Photo: Screenshot of video by People's Daily

Qiu Huaide, a graduate of Nanjing Medical University, has fought with his Parkinson's disease since he was 14 years old, and has finally won control over it through study.Qiu began to have trouble moving in 2007 and after three years, his hands started losing control and trembling. No doctor in his hometown knew what the disease was.Qiu decided to study medicine in 2011 in the Nanjing university to figure out his disease."My physical condition became worse in school," Qiu said in a video posted by People's Daily.In the last year of his undergraduate study, Qiu finally learned that he had Juvenile Parkinson's disease.To fight the disease, for which no cure has been found, Qiu takes pills four times every day and undergoes rehabilitation training regularly."I've gradually enhanced my confidence and health," Qiu said.Now, Qiu can walk normally without a stick, and the other symptoms have also reduced.People's Daily