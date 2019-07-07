Floods force Mogao Grottoes closure

World cultural heritage site the Mogao Grottoes, located in the Gobi Desert in Northwest China's Gansu Province, closed Sunday due to floods caused by rare and heavy rainfall in the region.Torrential rainstorms destroyed ponds in the tourist area and a bridge connecting the visitors' center and the caves.A statement on the official website of the UNESCO heritage site said the grottoes would be closed Sunday.Visitors who booked tickets for Sunday will receive a full refund. The grottoes will reopen depending on the weather and road conditions, said the statement.The 1,600-year-old heritage site is located in the northwestern region where heavy rain and flooding are rare, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.In 2012, heavy rainfall and flooding forced the tourist attraction to close after the road leading to the caves was destroyed.Rainfall in Dunhuang city, where the caves are located, exceeded 30 millimeters by Sunday morning and continued to rise. Torrential rainstorms are expected through Monday, CCTV reported.The city's average rainfall in July is roughly 15 millimeters.Chinese netizens offered their well-wishes for the national treasure on social media platforms, hoping the rain would not harm the statues and murals.