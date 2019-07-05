Efforts of police contribute to over 30 months’ peace in Xinjiang

People enjoy leisure time at a night fair in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 5, 2019. Photo: Xinhua

Residents and visitors dance happily in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Photo: Cui Meng/GT





: I joined the Public Security Bureau in Hotan in 2011 and now I am responsible for patrolling the Hotan night food fair every day from sunset to late at night. I may be the person who has spent the most time at the night food fair, but I never eat there. We have rules that we cannot make calls, chat or eat when we are on duty.I have a son who is too young to go to school, but I have little time for him. Sometimes, when he cries to see me, his grandparents bring him to the night food fair. We can see each other from a distance.The night food fair is famous among the many tourists who come here. I sometimes see children get lost in the food fair, and I make efforts to return them safely to their parents. The situation always makes me think how my heart would be broken if it were my son who were lost.: I am Li Jian from the Public Security Bureau of Hotan. I was with the SWAT team for two years and dealt with several anti-terrorism operations.What struck me most was a violent event, which happened in the summer of 2013. An illegal imam instigated a group of terrorists to take actions in Hotan. They carried hacking knives, bludgeons and stones to smash and burn shops and hurt innocent residents.After receiving the information, I called for an "immediate assemble" which means all SWAT team members should gather and be ready to start off to the scene within one minute.When we arrived there, we ordered the terrorists to drop their weapons through a loud speaker, but the terrorists outnumbered us and refused to listen. They began to attack our cars. Under these circumstances, we decided to take action. All of them were arrested, including those who tried to run away.I will always remember what happened on that day: A terrorist held a hacking knife two meters away from me. This was the first time that I encountered a terrorist within such a short distance and this was the first time I saw their atrocity.Although we had watched videos of mobs' ruthless ways of conducting violence, their madness was still beyond imagination when I was put into that scenario. It is an unforgettable moment when you face death.During the action, my partner and I were positioned back-to-back and shouted loudly to let the other know we were alive. After the operation, I found my hands were trembling. I did my research after the incident. Within five meters, cold weapons including knives have a greater advantage than guns as they can cause larger wounds. People who hold guns are in danger if they miss the first shot.I never told my parents about what really happened that day. After a long time, I told them that it was not a big deal and that we outnumbered the terrorists, but the truth was that we were almost surrounded by them. At the time, we did not have the chance to feel terrified.Another time, we tried to arrest a terrorist who was hiding in a bath center. We persuaded him to surrender but after he came out, he stabbed one of our men with a knife.The police officer fell bleeding. In a narrow lane, we finally captured the terrorist. Our man was rushed to hospital for treatment. Fortunately, he survived.We voluntarily stood guard for him that night in hospital, in the fear that the terrorists might return to take revenge.I have seen life and death pass before my eyes far too many times, and know how important stability is to a country. There have been no violent attacks in Xinjiang for more than 30 months now, a result that is attributed to the contributions of people of all local ethnic groups and police officers.Despite this, we can never slack off but will try harder. We want the region to stay peaceful for 40 months, 50 months and forever.Why can't we be relaxed? According to our analysis, terrorist forces outside China have never ceased their infiltration into China's Xinjiang. They usually conduct violent attacks in Xinjiang by remotely commanding domestic terrorists. They release videos on the internet which promote terrorism. They never stop when they have the chance.Some anti-China forces have not ceased slandering China's Xinjiang policies and its police officers under the excuse of "freedom and human rights."I would very much like to ask them three questions: Have you ever seen innocent people be killed in front of you? Have you seen people who you work with every day fall, bleed? Have you ever been challenged by a hacking knife? If your answer to these questions is 'no,' please stay silent.I am 35 years old and now work in a border police station in Aksu Prefecture. I was called to assemble on July 5, 2009. We held shields and tried to separate people in violent attacks.When we returned after that day, a comrade suddenly pointed at my arm and asked, "What happened?" Only then did I realize my left arm was soaked in blood.I had been hurt by someone using a knife during the day but I had been too busy to notice. The incident left me with a scar on my arm that I see every day. It is still painful for me to say this: A soldier who I had been a friend with since I first joined the army died in a terrorist attack in 2008. He was one of the soldiers who were killed.They were taking a morning run in Kashi in August 2008 when two terrorists drove an explosives-laden car into them. Sixteen people died and 16 were injured in the incident.He was like a teacher or a parent to me. He taught me everything since my first day in the army: from how to stand at attention to learning Putonghua. I didn't even have the chance to share my happiness with him of being accepted by the police academy. I miss him.Terrorists have tarnished the image of our people and only by removing them can we see a better tomorrow. It is every Chinese person's responsibility to safeguard the country, no matter which ethnic group he or she is from.I want my boy to become a soldier too. I want him to grow up like a true man and make his contributions to the country.