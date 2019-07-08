7.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off eastern Indonesia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/8 0:08:11
A 7.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia's eastern North Maluku province on Sunday evening, the meteorology and geophysics agency said.

The US Geological Survey measured the earthquake at 6.9-magnitude at the depth of 24.9 km.

