Race to buy as 21 firms list on new hi-tech board

China's much-anticipated stock trading board for high-tech startups is set for a resounding start, as the Shanghai-based bourse will list 21 IPOs this week.Authorities aim to raise funds directly from stock sales to support technology ventures which are expected to place China in a better position to compete with the US, amid a fierce contest between the two for technology supremacy.Domestic investors have high expectations for the new Nasdaq-style science and technology innovation board, or SSE STAR Market, which will officially commence public trading on July 22.The first batch of STAR IPO fundraising is coming to a peak this week, with 21 technology companies launching IPO subscriptions from Monday to Friday. Four tech companies already completed their IPO fundraising between June 27 and July 3.A Shanghai-based investor surnamed Dai said that she is eager to purchase stock in this week's IPO subscription after failing to acquire stock in HYC Technology last week, the firm pitching itself as the first to list on the STAR Market.According to media reports, the average purchasing lottery rate of the first four high-tech stocks to have completed IPO fundraising was 0.058 percent, slightly higher than the 0.041 percent lottery rate of IPO subscriptions on the A share markets.Dai said that she is confident her investment in the STAR Market. "The issue prices are low, not to mention that there are few firms listed now. Science and technology is hot right now and there must be capital anxious to get in," she said on Monday.Out of the first four start-ups, three were over-subscribed, raising more than anticipated. Yantai Raytron Technology Co raised 1.2 billion yuan ($0.17 billion), more than 2.5 times higher than the planned 450 million yuan, the Beijing News reported.