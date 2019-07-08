11, including monks, detained after 4 police injured in conflicts

RELATED ARTICLES: Netizens question crude demolishment of local earth temples

Eleven people, including an abbot of a Buddhist temple in East China, were detained after they hurt four police who tried to summon the abbot for alleged property damage, police announced on Sunday.Two of detainees are scheduled to stand trial on Tuesday for obstructing police from performing their duties. The abbot of Sansheng Temple, surnamed Zhang, was also charged but the date of the trial has not yet been announced, news site thepaper.cn reported Sunday.In November 2018, a group of Buddhists tried to prevent the construction of an underground rainwater pipe in front of a local chemical plant, which is beside Sansheng Temple in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, Changzhou police said in a statement on Sina Weibo.The construction was part of the efforts to repair a road that had been in disrepair for a long time and had caused bad traffic and inconvenience for local residents, police said in the Sunday statement.The monks blocked the construction as they assumed that the pipes were used for discharging industrial waste from the chemical plant, according to Zhang's lawyer Zhu Xiaoding.Zhang broke the control lever of a construction excavator while trying to stop the construction, said thepaper.cn.Local police said that they tried to summon Zhang over the damage but they were obstructed by monks in the temple "in a violent manner."Zhang refused to comply when he was summoned the first time. When police summoned him a second time in a compulsory manner, Zhang and other monks resisted and police officers were injured.The police notice on Sunday afternoon came after an article went viral on social media on Friday. The article claimed that local police had taken monks into custody amid a cover-up about the chemical plant, which has been polluting the local environment.The article said that the police detained Zhang violently rather than summoning him and going through the normal required procedures.Zhang's lawyer told thepaper.cn that an oral summon was invalid as Zhang was in his office when the officers wanted to take him in for an inquiry. A summons notice should be issued in such situations according to the Provisions on the Procedures for Handling Administrative Cases by Public Security Organs, he said.The article said the conflict was rooted in long-term frictions between the temple and the neighboring chemical plant. It claimed the temple had reported the plant's pollution problem to the city government but received no response. A proposal in 2011 to relocate the chemical plant within two years was approved by the district government but was never implemented.