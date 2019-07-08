Incinerator project on hold

Staff working at a waste incinerator in Qiongzhou, South China's Hainan Province Photo:IC

Protests against a waste incinerator have cooled off at a Central China city after the district government vowed the project would not go ahead without residents' approval, a district publicity official told the Global Times on Monday.The Xinzhou district government's response was issued after residents took to the streets in Yangluo subdistrict in Wuhan, capital city of Hubei Province, to protest against a proposed waste incineration facility, residents told the Global Times on Sunday.An official from Xinzhou publicity department told the Global Times on Sunday that the protest had cooled, noting that officials were sincere in communicating with residents and listened to their concerns. She requested anonymity.The incinerator plant was in the proposal stage and had yet to make substantial progress, she noted.Officials will first hear from residents before making a decision, the official explained.The proposal was first introduced 10 years ago. The city has only one landfill, the official explained, and this was not an ideal long-term solution.The proposal has led to misunderstandings with residents, she said."We're worried that the plant is too close to a residential area," a protest participant told the Global Times on Sunday on condition of anonymity.There was "violence," another resident told the Global Times.The police handled the violence in a controlled manner."Some participants were pressuring the police by causing a traffic jam, and the police were hoping that the crowd would restore order by diverting them to the other side of the road. We did not want to antagonize the residents and were very restrained from beginning to end," the official said.Wuhan's urban management administration said last month that the city was planning a refuse incineration power plant project in Chenjiachong, site of the waste landfill.Xinzhou district officials issued a statement via their official Twitter-like Weibo account explaining they attached great importance to residents' opinions, and said the project would "never start if people disagree with it."Chinese analysts noted that complaints arise due to a lack of "circulation channels" or sharing of emissions data with the public."NIMBY (Not in My Back Yard) is a global issue faced by many governments, especially in developing countries," Luo Yameng, a Beijing-based urban planning and eco-city expert, told the Global Times on Monday."The source of pollution and danger should be kept away from a residential area. That is a basic principle of planning and building infrastructure," the expert noted.According to Luo, besides listening to the public, the government should popularize scientific knowledge with nearby residents and invite experts to prepare a detailed plan. A supervision and management mechanism should also be established.Luo noted, the main benefit of waste incineration was land conservation, which could ease garbage pressure on big cities.Luo said local governments have improved their listening abilities. As an example, he cited the Likeng garbage incineration power plant 23 kilometers from downtown Guangzhou as a well-designed project achieved through good communication.