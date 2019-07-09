Chongqing creates 'Megan's Law' to ban people with sexual criminal records

Chongqing Municipality in Southwest China has created a blacklist that bans people with sexual assault records from working in kindergartens, primary and high schools, as well as universities. Netizens said it can help to better protect minors.An interim regulation signed by Chongqing's municipal procuratorate and education bureau stipulated that people who have committed sexual assaults cannot work as teachers or members of administrative staff, logistics or security personnel, People's Daily website people.cn reported on Monday.Chongqing also launched a platform for a criminal record database for local educational institutions, enabling them to check on prospective employees. The service will gradually expand to off-school training centers, according to the report.Records within Chongqing after 2013 are available now, and the range will expand to wider regions with a longer time span with the cooperation of more authorities.The regulation was hailed by Chinese netizens who believe it can provide better protection for minors."Although the information is not yet open to everyone, it represents progress for protecting people, especially vulnerable kids, from evil sexual criminals," one netizen said on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo."I hope the information will be available for everyone one day, which will increase the social pressure for the abusers not to repeat their crimes," said another.A system for checking the criminal records of people convicted of sexual abuse of minors was put into use in the Huadu district of Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province in March.