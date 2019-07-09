HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
West can’t fool Chinese on human rights
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/7/9 8:55:04
China needs to be highly confident in the cause of human rights. We go our own way and don't rule out learning from the West in some aspects. Human rights should be a joint cause for mankind rather than a topic for geopolitical competition.
RELATED ARTICLES:
West can’t fool Chinese on human rights
Chinese products boost freedom, human rights
Posted in:
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus