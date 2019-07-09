Venezuela's Maduro announces start of negotiations with opposition -- media reports
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/9 10:00:17
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday told the state television that the government delegation started talks with the opposition in Barbados.
"...The process of dialogue with the Venezuelan opposition, with the participation of the Norwegian government, started on the island of Barbados. A very encouraging start, I have corresponding messages from the head of our delegation on this day of negotiations," said Maduro.