Po gives birth to heaviest cubs ever

The world's heaviest captive bred panda twins were born on Saturday at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province. Photo: Screenshot of the video posted by the base





The real life Kung Fu Panda, or at least the namesake of the chubby character in the popular US animated film, gave birth to the world's heaviest captive bred panda twins on Saturday at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province.



The first born male cub weighed 211.6 grams and the female weighed 209 grams. The twins are by far the world's heaviest newborn captive giant panda twins. Giant panda cubs usually weigh around 150 grams, a CCTV's channel reported Monday.



The cubs' mother, named Po when she was born in the US and her gender was mistaken (the film's character of the same name is the son of a duck), is doing well as are her cubs.



Real life Po was born at the Atlanta zoo in 2010 when Kung Fu Panda was at its height of popularity. Po's sex was finally determined after she returned to China in 2013.



So far, 298 giant panda cubs have been born at the Chengdu research base, Xinhua News Agency said.



Global Times



