25 years on, Rwanda rises from genocide and celebrates Liberation Day

Rwandan Ambassador to China Charles Kayonga Photo: Courtesy of Rwandan Embassy in Beijing

Rwanda has overcome genocide, as the country marks the 25th anniversary of the liberation from the bloody massacre, Rwandan Ambassador to China Charles Kayonga said."The principle of power sharing and inclusive governance remains at the heart of political culture in Rwanda and is central to sustainable peace and security enjoyed today," Kayonga said at a ceremony on Monday.The Liberation Day (July 4) commemorates the day that the Rwanda Patriotic Front and Rwanda Patriotic Army put a stop to the bloody genocide during the Rwandan Civil War between April 7 and July 14,1994, which was estimated to have claimed 800,000 lives, largely Tutsis killed by the Hutu majority.Apart from maintaining the country's security, Rwanda also contributes to international peacekeeping, as it is the second largest peacekeeping force in the world after Ethiopia, Kayonga said.Part of the Rwandan troops who participated at last week's military parade to mark the 25th anniversary of the liberation from genocide were shouting commands in Chinese, as they were trained by officials of China's People's Liberation Army honor guard.The video showing Rwandan troops shouting in Chinese are among the popular topics on Chinese social media.Rwanda has a low corruption rate compared to neighboring countries, and its gender equality has also been applauded."In practice, women control more decision-making positions than men in a number of institutions, including the national parliament where they comprise the highest number in parliament in the world," Kayonga said.Trade between China and Rwanda reached $205 million in 2018, an increase of 30.3 percent year-on-year, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.China's exports were $166 million, up 28.94 percent year-on-year, with imports at around $39 million, up 36.37 percent year-on-year.