No traffic tickets for motorists who stopped on a bridge to prevent suicide

A woman who attempted to commit suicide by jumping off a bridge was saved by motorists who will not be fined for illegally stopping on the overpass, said police in Wenzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province.A surveillance video posted online Monday shows a woman climbing over the guardrail as several people prevent her from jumping.Several motorists, including people on motorcycles stop illegally in the emergency lane and hop over the guardrail onto the pedestrian walkway. A police car soon arrives and three officers run to the woman.Within five minutes, some 10 vehicles are seen in the surveillance video, recorded on July 2, stopping or slowing down. Some motorists appear to be gawkers, simply curious at the commotion."She was determined to commit suicide and refused our help," said Teng Gui, one of the police officers who pulled the woman to safety.The Beijing News