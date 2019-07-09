Chinese vice president meets Malaysia's deputy PM

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan met with Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail on Tuesday, calling for enhanced bilateral ties.
Wang told Wan Azizah "a near neighbor is better than a distant cousin," hailing the long history of China-Malaysia friendship and the sound foundation of people-to-people relations.
At present, China is working on its two centennial goals while Malaysia is striving for its Vision 2030, said Wang, adding that the leaders of the two countries forged comprehensive strategic partnership, setting the direction for the development of bilateral ties.
He called on both countries to take the opportunity of 45th anniversary of forging diplomatic ties this year to enhance cooperation in various fields and at different levels.
The two countries need to intensify Belt and Road
cooperation, people-to-people exchanges and mutual learning of social governance, he said.
Wan Azizah said Malaysia attached great importance to ties with China. Malaysia stands ready to work with China to carry forward the traditional friendship and tap potentials of Belt and Road cooperation in Malaysia and ASEAN
countries, she said.
Also on Tuesday, Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan and State Councilor Wang Yong met with Wan Azizah respectively.
Wan Azizah is paying an official visit to China from July 8 to 11 at the invitation of Sun.