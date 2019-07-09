12 killed in trucks collision near Egyptian capital

RELATED ARTICLES: Egyptian police announce killing 40 terrorists following tourist bus blast

At least 12 people were killed on Tuesday in a trucks collision in Giza Province west of the Egyptian capital Cairo, state-run Ahram newspaper reported.The accident occurred when a truck carrying 17 workers on its way to a factory in October City crashed with another one, Ahram said on its website.Road accidents in Egypt killed 3,087 and wounded 12,000 in 2018, according to a recent report of Egypt's statistics authority.Another report of the World Health Organization said the accidents in Egypt caused an estimated losses of 30 billion Egyptian pounds (1.8 billion US dollars) in 2018.