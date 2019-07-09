China willing to share its 5G development opportunities with world: FM

China is willing to share its 5G development opportunities with the world to benefit people in more countries, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said.Wang made the remarks when meeting the press with Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz here on Monday.5G technology is a symbol of the progress in communication technology and a result of international cooperation, Wang said, noting that the development opportunities brought by 5G should be shared by the world rather than controlled by a certain party.China is willing to encourage its enterprises to share their innovation achievements in 5G with other nations in a bid to raise global telecommunications standards, he said.China has noticed that the Polish side said it will safeguard a fair and open telecommunications market and will not adopt exclusionary policies against specific countries or enterprises, said the Chinese foreign minister.The Polish stance is fair and reasonable, he said, noting that China looks forward to cooperating more with Poland to bolster their comprehensive strategic partnership.