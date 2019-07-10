US national gallery to display lunar pictures to mark 50th anniversary of moon landing

Visitors view a lunar photograph taken in 1899 during a preview of "By the Light of the Silvery Moon: A Century of Lunar Photographs" at the National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C., the United States, on July 9, 2019. Some 50 works including a selection of photographs will be displayed in the exhibition lasting from July 14, 2019 through Jan. 5, 2020 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. (Photo: Xinhua)
Photo taken on July 9, 2019 shows "Photographic and Systematic Chart of the Moon" exhibited during a preview of "By the Light of the Silvery Moon: A Century of Lunar Photographs" at the National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C., the United States. Some 50 works including a selection of photographs will be displayed in the exhibition lasting from July 14, 2019 through Jan. 5, 2020 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. (Photo: Xinhua)
Photo taken on July 9, 2019 shows "Earthrise across Mare Smythii" (1st L) exhibited during a preview of "By the Light of the Silvery Moon: A Century of Lunar Photographs" at the National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C., the United States. Some 50 works including a selection of photographs will be displayed in the exhibition lasting from July 14, 2019 through Jan. 5, 2020 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. (Photo: Xinhua)
Visitors view "Photographic and Systematic Chart of the Moon" exhibited during a preview of "By the Light of the Silvery Moon: A Century of Lunar Photographs" at the National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C., the United States, on July 9, 2019. Some 50 works including a selection of photographs will be displayed in the exhibition lasting from July 14, 2019 through Jan. 5, 2020 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. (Photo: Xinhua)
Visitors view "Lunar Orbiter, High Resolution" exhibited during a preview of "By the Light of the Silvery Moon: A Century of Lunar Photographs" at the National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C., the United States, on July 9, 2019. Some 50 works including a selection of photographs will be displayed in the exhibition lasting from July 14, 2019 through Jan. 5, 2020 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. (Photo: Xinhua)
Photo taken on July 9, 2019 shows stereoscopic albumen prints "View of the Moon" exhibited during a preview of "By the Light of the Silvery Moon: A Century of Lunar Photographs" at the National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C., the United States. Some 50 works including a selection of photographs will be displayed in the exhibition lasting from July 14, 2019 through Jan. 5, 2020 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. (Photo: Xinhua)
Visitors view exhibits during a preview of "By the Light of the Silvery Moon: A Century of Lunar Photographs" at the National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C., the United States, on July 9, 2019. Some 50 works including a selection of photographs will be displayed in the exhibition lasting from July 14, 2019 through Jan. 5, 2020 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. (Photo: Xinhua)