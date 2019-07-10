Mainland spokesperson reiterates opposition to US planned arms sales to Taiwan

The United States should immediately withdraw its plan to sell arms to Taiwan and stop sending severely wrong signals to separatist elements advocating "Taiwan independence," a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Tuesday.



Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the comments in response to the US State Department's approval of a plan to sell weapons worth about 2.2 billion US dollars to Taiwan.



"The move grossly interferes in China's internal affairs and severely damages peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," Ma said. "We strongly oppose it."



Ma also warned the Democratic Progressive Party authorities that any misdeed relying on foreigners to build oneself up and intensifying antagonism will certainly "draw fire against yourself" and "pay a price."

