East China city detains 16 foreign teachers, students for taking drugs

Seven foreign teachers from an education company were recently detained for taking drugs in China, police in East China's Jiangsu Province confirmed on Wednesday.Among 19 people detained in Xuzhou for allegedly taking drugs, 16 are foreigners, with seven being foreign teachers from an education company and nine foreign students, a statement by the Xuzhou police said on Sina Weibo.One foreigner was arrested on suspicion of committing a criminal offence and the remaining18 people were given administrative detention. The case is still under investigation, said police. The type of illegal drug involved and the name of the education company were not mentioned in the statement.Media reports said a number of foreign teachers from Education First's Xuzhou center have been detained by police for allegedly taking drugs. Education First is an international education company established in Sweden and has education centers in many Chinese cities, according to the company's website.An employee from the publicity department of Education First told The Beijing News that it has launched its own investigation. The employee said the company will cooperate with the police and suspend the foreign teachers if the allegations are true."We will further strengthen teacher training and management to ensure that every foreign teacher understands relevant Chinese laws, regulations and policies," the employee said.According to its official website, most of its foreign teachers are from English-speaking countries with TEFL or other professional qualifications. They have undergone rigorous interviews and comprehensive training before they are employed.