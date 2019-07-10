China, Poland pledge to promote pragmatic cooperation





Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) meets with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, Poland, July 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Chen Xu)

Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda here on Tuesday, pledging to promote pragmatic cooperation.China attaches great importance to its comprehensive strategic partnership with Poland, an important emerging economy and a major country among the Central and Eastern European Countries (CEECs) as well as in the European Union (EU), said Wang.China is willing to work with Poland to take advantage of jointly building the Belt and Road , China-CEEC cooperation and China-EU cooperation to promote bilateral pragmatic cooperation to a new level, he said.The two sides should also strengthen communication and coordination in international and regional affairs, jointly safeguard multilateralism and the rules-based multilateral trading system, and promote world and regional peace, stability and prosperity, he added.Noting that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations, President Duda said Poland values the traditional friendship between the two countries.Poland and China have huge cooperation potential. Poland is willing to actively take part in the joint building of the Belt and Road and China-CEEC cooperation, he said.Poland hopes more Polish products will enter the Chinese market, while welcoming Chinese enterprises to invest more in Poland, said Duda, adding his country will treat all foreign enterprises equally in line with international laws.Poland is also willing to strengthen cooperation with China in China-EU relations and international affairs, he said.