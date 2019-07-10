Expert refutes rhetoric of US losing in trade with China





Zeng Peiyan, chairman of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges (CCIEE), delivers a keynote speech during the opening ceremony of a forum titled US-China Trade and Economic Relations: What Now, What Next to review the status quo and explore prospects of China-US trade and economic relations in Hong Kong, south China, July 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

The United States, instead of suffering losses, enjoys tangible benefits from its trade with China, a prominent Chinese expert said here on Tuesday.Such views that the United States has suffered losses due to the trade deficit with China are "lopsided and lagging behind the development of the times," Zeng Peiyan, chairman of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, said at a forum on China-US trade and economic relations.Zeng said the dominance of the US dollar as an international currency is the major reason that determines its long-term trade deficit.The US domestic imbalance between consumption and savings as well as industrial restructuring adjustments also contributed to its trade deficit, Zeng added.If the United States can loosen its restrictions on high-tech exports to China, its trade deficit with China will go down, Zeng said.Zeng said the current US goods trade deficit does not mean that the United States is in an unfavorable position in its trade with China.The United States boasts a surplus in trade with China in services, Zeng said, adding that it can markedly offset the US goods trade deficit.Zeng said the US deficit with China would be overestimated if calculated with the traditional method, as exports from a country include products from many other countries with globalized division of labor.US consumers have enjoyed many affordable quality products because of growing US-China trade, and US companies have also received rich returns from the Chinese market, one of the major retail markets in the world, Zeng added.