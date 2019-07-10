People in SW China upgrade yak milk production to get out of poverty

A herdswoman takes care of yaks in Rekun Village, Hongyuan County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 7, 2019. Yak dairy has become herdsmen's important source of income as the local government helped organize a new cooperation model between the milk enterprises and herdsmen to upgrade the local yak milk production. Over 350 households have been lifted out of poverty and more than 500 local residents have found their job opportunities. (Photo: Xinhua)

Yaks graze on the grassland in Rekun Village, Hongyuan County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 7, 2019. Yak dairy has become herdsmen's important source of income as the local government helped organize a new cooperation model between the milk enterprises and herdsmen to upgrade the local yak milk production. Over 350 households have been lifted out of poverty and more than 500 local residents have found their job opportunities. (Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member (R) of a milk station collects milk from a herdsman in Rekun Village, Hongyuan County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 8, 2019. Yak dairy has become herdsmen's important source of income as the local government helped organize a new cooperation model between the milk enterprises and herdsmen to upgrade the local yak milk production. Over 350 households have been lifted out of poverty and more than 500 local residents have found their job opportunities. (Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member works at a dairy factory in Hongyuan County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 8, 2019. Yak dairy has become herdsmen's important source of income as the local government helped organize a new cooperation model between the milk enterprises and herdsmen to upgrade the local yak milk production. Over 350 households have been lifted out of poverty and more than 500 local residents have found their job opportunities. (Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member works at a milk collection station in Rekun Village, Hongyuan County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 8, 2019. Yak dairy has become herdsmen's important source of income as the local government helped organize a new cooperation model between the milk enterprises and herdsmen to upgrade the local yak milk production. Over 350 households have been lifted out of poverty and more than 500 local residents have found their job opportunities. (Photo: Xinhua)

Yaks cross a river on the grassland in Rekun Village, Hongyuan County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 8, 2019. Yak dairy has become herdsmen's important source of income as the local government helped organize a new cooperation model between the milk enterprises and herdsmen to upgrade the local yak milk production. Over 350 households have been lifted out of poverty and more than 500 local residents have found their job opportunities.(Photo: Xinhua)