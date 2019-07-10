Beijing scenery through mobile phone

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows plants in summer in Beijing, capital of China, on June 26, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)
Photo taken with a mobile phone shows plants in summer in Beijing, capital of China, on June 26, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)
Photo taken with a mobile phone shows plants in summer in Beijing, capital of China, on June 26, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)
Photo taken with a mobile phone shows flowers in summer in Beijing, capital of China, on June 26, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)
Photo taken with a mobile phone shows flowers in summer in Beijing, capital of China, on June 26, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)
Photo taken with a mobile phone shows electric wires scratching the blue sky near Dongdaqiao Subway Station in Beijing, capital of China, on June 29, 2019.(Photo: Xinhua)
Photo taken with a mobile phone shows sunset glow over Beijing Workers' Sports Complex in Beijing, capital of China, on June 29, 2019.(Photo: Xinhua)
Photo taken with a mobile phone shows plants in summer in Beijing, capital of China, on June 26, 2019.(Photo: Xinhua)
Photo taken with a mobile phone shows people running during a fire drill at the Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, on July 9, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)
Photo taken with a mobile phone shows firefighters dressed in fire proximity suits making detections at the Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, on July 9, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)
Photo taken with a mobile phone shows a woman posing for photos with Customs detector dog during an activity in Shunyi District in Beijing, capital of China, on June 26, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)
Photo taken with a mobile phone shows a Customs detector dog during an activity in Shunyi District in Beijing, capital of China, on June 26, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)
Photo taken with a mobile phone shows vegetables at the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, on July 8, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)
Photo taken with a mobile phone shows vegetables at the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, on July 8, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)