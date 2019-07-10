China's Hunan issues red alert for flood

Aerial photo taken on July 9, 2019 shows the Juzizhou Islet in the flooded Xiangjiang River in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. Hunan hydrology and water resources investigation bureau issued a red alert for flood on Tuesday. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the water level of Xiangjiang River in Changsha has exceeded the alert level. The Juzizhou Islet scenic spot, located in Xiangjiang River, has closed for safety.(Photo: Xinhua)

A citizen checks the flood condition on the bank of the Xiangjiang River in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province on July 9, 2019. Hunan hydrology and water resources investigation bureau issued a red alert for flood on Tuesday. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the water level of Xiangjiang River in Changsha has exceeded the alert level. The Juzizhou Islet scenic spot, located in Xiangjiang River, has closed for safety. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on July 9, 2019 shows the Juzizhou Islet in the flooded Xiangjiang River in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. Hunan hydrology and water resources investigation bureau issued a red alert for flood on Tuesday. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the water level of Xiangjiang River in Changsha has exceeded the alert level. The Juzizhou Islet scenic spot, located in Xiangjiang River, has closed for safety. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on July 9, 2019 shows the Juzizhou Islet in the flooded Xiangjiang River in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. Hunan hydrology and water resources investigation bureau issued a red alert for flood on Tuesday. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the water level of Xiangjiang River in Changsha has exceeded the alert level. The Juzizhou Islet scenic spot, located in Xiangjiang River, has closed for safety. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on July 9, 2019 shows the Juzizhou Islet Bridge over the flooded Xiangjiang River in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. Hunan hydrology and water resources investigation bureau issued a red alert for flood on Tuesday. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the water level of Xiangjiang River in Changsha has exceeded the alert level. The Juzizhou Islet scenic spot, located in Xiangjiang River, has closed for safety. (Photo: Xinhua)

Two citizens are seen on the bank of Xiangjiang River in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province on July 9, 2019. Hunan hydrology and water resources investigation bureau issued a red alert for flood on Tuesday. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the water level of Xiangjiang River in Changsha has exceeded the alert level. The Juzizhou Islet scenic spot, located in Xiangjiang River, has closed for safety. (Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member of Changsha's Hydrological Bureau monitors the water level of the Xiangjiang River in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province on July 9, 2019. Hunan hydrology and water resources investigation bureau issued a red alert for flood on Tuesday. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the water level of Xiangjiang River in Changsha has exceeded the alert level. The Juzizhou Islet scenic spot, located in Xiangjiang River, has closed for safety.(Photo: Xinhua)

A woman takes pictures of flooded Xiangjiang River in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province on July 9, 2019. Hunan hydrology and water resources investigation bureau issued a red alert for flood on Tuesday. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the water level of Xiangjiang River in Changsha has exceeded the alert level. The Juzizhou Islet scenic spot, located in Xiangjiang River, has closed for safety. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on July 9, 2019 shows the flooded Xiangjiang River in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. Hunan hydrology and water resources investigation bureau issued a red alert for flood on Tuesday. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the water level of Xiangjiang River in Changsha has exceeded the alert level. The Juzizhou Islet scenic spot, located in Xiangjiang River, has closed for safety. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on July 9, 2019 shows the flooded Xiangjiang River in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. Hunan hydrology and water resources investigation bureau issued a red alert for flood on Tuesday. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the water level of Xiangjiang River in Changsha has exceeded the alert level. The Juzizhou Islet scenic spot, located in Xiangjiang River, has closed for safety. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on July 9, 2019 shows the flooded Xiangjiang River in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. Hunan hydrology and water resources investigation bureau issued a red alert for flood on Tuesday. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the water level of Xiangjiang River in Changsha has exceeded the alert level. The Juzizhou Islet scenic spot, located in Xiangjiang River, has closed for safety.(Photo: Xinhua)