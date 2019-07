A kingfisher is seen on the seed pod of a lotus at Xidi Village in Huangshan, East China’s Anhui Province on July 9, 2019. Photo: VCG

A kingfisher is seen over the seed pod of a lotus at Xidi Village in Huangshan, East China’s Anhui Province on July 9, 2019. Photo: VCG

A kingfisher is seen on the seed pod of a lotus at Xidi Village in Huangshan, East China’s Anhui Province on July 9, 2019. Photo: VCG