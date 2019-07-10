Wang jumps highest at nationals

Wang Yu Photo: Courtesy of organizers

Photo: Courtesy of organizers

High jumper Wang Yu dominated the Chinese national athletics championships on Tuesday by leaping 2.28 meters, with Shandong's Sun Zhao finished second at 2.24.Wang, who lept over 2.34 meters at an indoor event earlier this season, said he is still recovering from an ankle injury and hopes to be in form at the World Championships later this year.Women's shot putter Gong Lijiao, a gold medalist at the 2017 worlds, eased to win the nationals with 19.78 meters, a result enough to make the top three results of all putters in the world.Earlier on Monday, Chinese sprinter Mo Youxue was upset by Yang Yang, who won the 100-meter title with a time of 10.39 seconds.Mo, the 2015 worlds silver medalist, lost in a photo finish by one-hundredth of a second. Yang said he had been focusing his training on running a sub-10.10 race.In the women's 100 ­meters, Zhang Man won in a time of 11.54 seconds, followed by Guangdong twin sisters Zhu Cuiwei and Zhu Cuiyan who finished in 11.68 and 11.69 seconds.In the men's 110-meter hurdles, Zeng Jianhang, a rising hurdles star, finished in 13.59 seconds. He qualified for the World Championships with a 13.45-second finish last month.The men's long jump was won by Huang Changzhou with a leap of 8.15 meters.