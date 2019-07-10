Mexico’s new finance minister vows fiscal calm, hews to surplus target

Mexico's new finance minister, Arturo Herrera, vowed to extend the tight fiscal grip exerted by his predecessor, moving to restore calm after the stormy departure of his former boss from the cabinet of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.Mexico will not stray from a commitment to run a primary budget surplus of 1 percent set by former finance minister Carlos Urzua and will probably set a similar target for the 2020 budget, Herrera said late on Tuesday."The most important anchor point of fiscal policy for this year is a primary surplus of 1 percent," he said. "It's most likely that for next year we will have a similar number."Budget parameters will be presented on September 8, he added.Urzua resigned Tuesday with a letter that shocked Mexico, as well as investors around the world.A self-declared moderate, Urzua blamed his exit on policy "extremism," unspecified conflicts of interest among high officials, uninformed policy-making and interference in ministry appointments.Urzua's commitment to fiscal discipline was seen as a bright spot in Lopez Obrador's administration, which has rattled investor confidence with abrupt moves against business interests in major infrastructure projects.By naming Urzua's protege, Herrera, to the top job within an hour of the former's resignation, Lopez Obrador stemmed a sell-off in Mexican assets that saw the peso fall as much as 2 percent and the stock market drop 1.4 percent.Seeking to further soothe nerves after the resignation dramatics, Herrera said he did not think Mexico's first-quarter economic contraction would herald a recession, adding that he would keep on good terms with investors."I don't see a recession around the corner," Herrera said. "I see that there has been a slowdown on a global level but we are very, very far from thinking that we are close to a recession."Despite his comments on fiscal discipline, Herrera made clear he was also on board with Lopez Obrador's expansive infrastructure plans, and vowed to stay in the post until asked to leave.Familiar to investors and seen as a competent economic manager, Herrera must now revive growth while kick-­starting flagging investment and fending off downgrades from ratings agencies worried about indebted state oil company Pemex. "In light of the unusual content of Urzua's resignation letter, there is out there the lingering question of who is ultimately in charge of running economic policy," said Alberto Ramos, head of Latin American research at Goldman Sachs.Despite winning appreciation for holding down spending and debt, Urzua's seven months in office were marked by a sovereign debt downgrade and contracting economic growth as he stuck to fiscal targets while setting aside money to support Pemex and Lopez Obrador's plans for a new oil refinery.