Trade tensions, among others, weigh on US economy: Fed's Powell

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/10 23:00:00
US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday that crosscurrents such as trade tensions and concerns about global growth have been weighing on US economic activity and outlook.

In his prepared remarks to lawmakers at the House Committee on Financial Services, where he is scheduled to testify on the Semiannual Monetary Policy Report, Powell also said many participants of the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee "saw that the case for a somewhat more accommodative monetary policy had strengthened."

Posted in: ECONOMY
