Iran diplomacy

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (right) meets Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic advisor to the French president, in the Iranian capital Tehran on Wednesday. Portraits of the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (right) and the late founder of the Islamic republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini can be seen in the background. Iran has breached a uranium enrichment cap set by a troubled 2015 nuclear deal and warned Europe against taking retaliatory measures as France decided to send an envoy to Tehran to try to calm tensions. Photo: AFP