Toy expo kicks off in Beijing

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/11 19:53:47

A child plays rugby at a toy expo in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2019. The four-day expo kicked off here Thursday at the National Agriculture Exhibition Center. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)


 

Children interact with a dinosaur model at a toy expo in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2019. The four-day expo kicked off here Thursday at the National Agriculture Exhibition Center. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)


 

Children play at a toy expo in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2019. The four-day expo kicked off here Thursday at the National Agriculture Exhibition Center. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)


 

Children view exhibits at a toy expo in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2019. The four-day expo kicked off here Thursday at the National Agriculture Exhibition Center. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)


 

