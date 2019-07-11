Toy expo kicks off in Beijing



A child plays rugby at a toy expo in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2019. The four-day expo kicked off here Thursday at the National Agriculture Exhibition Center. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)







Children interact with a dinosaur model at a toy expo in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2019. The four-day expo kicked off here Thursday at the National Agriculture Exhibition Center. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Children play at a toy expo in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2019. The four-day expo kicked off here Thursday at the National Agriculture Exhibition Center. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Children view exhibits at a toy expo in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2019. The four-day expo kicked off here Thursday at the National Agriculture Exhibition Center. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)