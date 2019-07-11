Sofa so good

Roger Federer in action during his quarterfinal match at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday in London. Photo: IC

While the English football season is still a month away, you'd be hard-pressed to find a busier summer's day for sport than this Sunday. It's being billed as Super Sunday, so jampacked is it with action from across the sporting world.



The men's singles final at Wimbledon, the final of the Cricket World Cup across London at Lord's and the British Grand Prix at Silverstone will all be happening at the same time. That's a lot to take in at once but in this age of mulitple screens and online streaming, there is no excuse for armchair sports fans who want to enjoy the buffet of excellence being served up from Britain this Sunday.



Wimbledon men's singles



While there is neither English nor even British interest in the showpiece of the summer Grand Slam, there will be millions tuning in to watch the men's singles final from Centre Court at the All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in southwest London. The big three - Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic - all made the semifinals and all will hope to be there on the final day and get another chance to lift that famous trophy. They were joined in the semifinals by Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut, a 31-year-old ranked No.18 in the world. An Agut win would be a shock but nothing that fans at SW19 had not seen before over the years. Whatever happens, it's sure to be an epic encounter and one for the history books. It will be followed by what is the highlight of the fortnight for many tennis fans: the mixed doubles final.



Formula 1 British Grand Prix



The engines will be revving at Silverstone for the 10th Grand Prix of the 2019 season. The organizers have announced that ticket sales for this year's meet will break all records meaning that more than 150,000 will be in attendance. Most of them will be cheering on champion Lewis Hamilton at his home Grand Prix, with the Stevenage-born Mercedes driver growing up just an hour from the track where he won in 2016 and 2017. The 34-year-old has won the driver's championship for the last two seasons and is top of the standings again this year. He will want to win in front of a partisan crowd and one more trip to the top of the podium will leave Hamilton out in front as the record winner of the race. Right now he shares the honor of five British GP victories with fellow Briton Jim Clark and French racing legend Alain Prost. The petrolheads will be celebrating regardless after the Silverstone circuit inked a deal with F1 committing to another five years of British Grand Prix action, putting to bed rumors that this would be the last year that the track would host the event.



Cricket World Cup final



After six weeks and 47 games the flagship event for the one-day format of the sport is finally upon us. Either the hosts or Australia will be joining surprise finalists New Zealand for the chance to win the coveted trophy. The Aussies are the reigning champions having lifted it on home soil at the 2015 edition, which they co-hosted with New Zealand. They could be gunning for a record sixth title while New Zealand, who lost to their neighbors in the last final, much like England are looking to win their first Cricket World Cup. England's cricketers have come close before, having been beaten in the final on three occasions. Whoever faces the Black Caps on Sunday will be well supported, but if it is England then the atmosphere for the game will likely be more reminiscent of a football match than the genteel grandstands associated with the long form of cricket.



Netball World Cup



As if there was not enough sport to watch, the England women are in action against Samoa in their own World Cup campaign. The group-stage game is one of a host of matches in Liverpool on Sunday as the final day of pool play wraps up before the knockout stage begins. England are among the favorites but it will not be easy. It will be coach Tracey Neville's final act before stepping down to focus on starting a family. The England boss will want to go better than her twin brother Phil did with his England women's football team at the recent FIFA Women's World Cup in France, where they reached the semifinal. Neville became the first England coach to guide the team to Commonwealth Games when they won on Australia's Gold Coast last year, their only gold in six attempts. Neville also took the team to bronze at the 2015 World Cup, an even more impressive feat considering she only took over as interim boss in the weeks leading up to the tournament. Can she go one better than a semifinal with the home-court advantage?



Tour de France



While it might not be taking place in England this year, unlike in 2014 where the race started with two stages in Yorkshire, there is British interest among the riders and it will be watched with great interest by armchair cycling fans over the English Channel. Geraint Thomas is the reigning champ and he has made it clear he wants back-to-back tour wins. Interestingly, 2014 was the fourth time when the tour took in an English stage while Thomas was the latest in a list of dominant British riders in recent years. Seven of the last eight winners raced under the Union Flag with Thomas and Bradley Wiggins sandwiching four tour victories for Chris Froome.