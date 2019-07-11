Environmental impact study kicks off at Kyauk Phyu Deep-sea Port

The Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and Preliminary Geological Survey of the Kyauk Phyu Deep-sea Port (KPDSP) project officially commenced earlier in July, China's CITIC Group has said.Authorized by Kyauk Phyu Special Economic Zone Management Committee (KPSEZMC), a consortium led by China's CITIC Group is conducting the start-up works on behalf of the KPDSP project's joint venture.To deliver better start-up works and make sure the preparation of the project meets the legal requirements of Myanmar and international practice, CITIC Consortium has selected the Canada-based engineering consultancy firm HATCH as the project management consultant through international tender. HATCH will supervise the ESIA process and the Pre-Geo Survey.The Kyauk Phyu Special Economic Zone is part of the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor, and the project is expected to benefit the people of Myanmar and promote China-Myanmar cooperation, Xinhua reported in November 2018.On November 8, the two countries signed a framework agreement on the Kyauk Phyu Special Economic Zone deep-sea port project in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar.