Palestine reaffirms commitment to peace process as precondition for resuming ties with US

The Palestinian Authority reaffirmed on Thursday that the contacts with the United States can be resumed on condition that Washington shows commitment to the Middle East peace process, official WAFA news agency reported.This position was a Palestinian response to the remarks of US officials on achieving peace with Israel, WAFA said.Nabil Abu Rdeineh, spokesman for the Palestinian presidency, said in a press statement that the Palestinians have never rejected any negotiations or initiatives for Palestinian-Israeli peace."Peace can only be established in accordance to the two-state solution on the 1967 borders, the international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative which considers East Jerusalem an occupied territory," the spokesman said.The Palestine Liberation Organization is ready to resume contacts with the US government only if it shows commitment to all these conditions, he noted.The Palestinian Authority severed political ties with the United States after President Donald Trump recognized in late 2017 Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moved the US embassy to the city in May last year.The last round of peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians broke down in 2014 without achieving any tangible progress.