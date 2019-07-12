13 wounded in 4 blasts in Syria's Hasakah

Four explosions hit Syria's northeastern province of Hasakah on Thursday, wounding at least 13 people, state TV reported.Three booby-trapped motorcycles exploded in the namesake provincial capital of Hasakah, wounding two, while an explosive-laden vehicle went off near a church in the city of Qamishli in Hasakah Province, wounding 11, the report said.The death toll of the explosions is not immediately available.The state TV said the city, which is largely controlled by the Kurdish militia in Hasakah Province, is in a state of lawlessness.It's not the first explosion that targets the city.Last month, two similar explosions hit the city by booby-trapped motorcycles, wounding several people.The Islamic State, which has lost key areas to the Syrian Democratic Forces in eastern Syria, has claimed responsibility for several explosions targeting the Kurdish-controlled areas.The Syrian government repeatedly slammed the Kurdish control over areas in northeastern Syria, vowing to retake all areas controlled by the US-backed Kurdish forces either by force or negotiations.Pro-government and opposition activists recently reported eruption of protests against Kurdish forces in eastern Syria as the living conditions are tough there.The Kurdish forces are seeking to create an autonomous region in predominantly Kurdish areas in northeastern Syria, which has been rejected by the government.The Kurdish forces have made significant wins in the battles against the IS in eastern Syria with the help of the US-led coalition, which made it a target of frequent explosions by the terrorist group.