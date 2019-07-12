Art zone serves as important channel to make use of rural idle assets in Anji, E China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/12 19:02:51

People pose for photos in a house projected with light patterns at Jianshan Village of Anji County, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 11, 2019. An art zone composed mainly of light show, art creation and exhibition and rural fairs in Jianshan Village has recently been in trial operation. It serves as an important channel to make proper use of rural idle assets and boost local tourism.Photo:Xinhua


 

