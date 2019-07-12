Military truck convoy moves on zigzag road

Source:eng.chinamil.com.cn Published: 2019/7/12 19:07:47

A military truck convoy carrying supplies and materials moves on a zigzag road during a transport mission through snow-capped mountains at an altitude of 4969 meters. A motor transport brigade of a Qinghai-Xizang military depot under the PLA Xizang Military Command carried out an emergency transport and supply mission on July 11, 2019. Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn


 

Posted in: CHINA
