People visit site for Liping Meeting in SW China's Guizhou

People pass by the Liping Meeting Museum in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 2, 2019. The Liping Meeting occurred in Liping County of southwest China's Guizhou Province on Dec. 18, 1934. It was the first meeting by the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee during the Long March, following a heavy loss in battle along Xiangjiang River in today's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. "After heated debate, the Political Bureau adopted Mao Zedong's correct proposal of marching for Zunyi in northern Guizhou," reads an introduction in the Liping Meeting Museum.Photo:Xinhua

