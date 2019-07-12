In pics: roadside garden in Kolkata, India

Decorated pots and plants made by gardener Partha Sarathi Ganguly, 65, are seen at his roadside garden in Kolkata, India on July, 11, 2019. For potting and garden decoration he reused discarded plastic water bottles, glass bottles, plastic containers, car tyres, cycle tubes, electric wire and other things. The garden also absorbs wet waste as compost as part of the waste management.Photo:Xinhua

