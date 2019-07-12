China to impose sanctions on US companies involved in arms sales to Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES: Mainland spokesperson reiterates opposition to US planned arms sales to Taiwan

China will impose sanctions on US companies involved in arms sales to Taiwan, foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said on Friday.Geng's comments came after the United States earlier announced a plan of selling weapons worth 2.22 billion U.S. dollars to Taiwan.The arms sales to Taiwan by the United States are serious violations of the international law, the basic norms of international relations, the one-China principle and the three joint communiques between China and the United States, Geng said, adding that the sales undermined China's sovereignty and national security."In order to safeguard national interests, China will impose sanctions on U.S. companies involved in the arms sales to Taiwan," Geng said.